Deaths in Laois - August 23, 2017

Patricia LaCumbre - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, August 22 of Patricia LaCumbre (née Ryan) of Parnell Cresent, Portlaoise.



Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Elizabeth Sheeran - Ballinakill

The death took place on August 22 of Elizabeth (Lizzy) Sheeran (née Dooley) of Castlemarket, Ballinakill.



Lizzy died at The District Hospital, Castlecomer. Wife of the late Johnny Sheeran. Formerly of Ballyglishen, Abbeyleix. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow. Rosary at 8pm on Wednesday evening. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.20am to The Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



John Joe Whelan, Mountmellick

The death occurred of John Joe Whelan, Connolly Street, Mountmellick on Sunday, August 20.

John Joe died peacefully at Midland Regional Hospital Portaoise. Deeply regretted by his sisters and brothers, nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Monday from 5pm until removal at 6.50pm to St Joseph's Church for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial after in St Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.