Deaths in Laois - August 24, 2017

Patricia LaCumbre - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, August 22 of Patricia LaCumbre (née Ryan) of Parnell Cresent, Portlaoise.

Suddenly at her home. Patricia, beloved wife of Eugene and dearly loved mother to Tracey, Jaqueline, Mark, Eugene, Brendan, James, Ann-Marie, and infant baby Stephen (rip). Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers John, Camilus, Tony and Ciaran, sisters Margaret, Jenny, Tina and the late Angela and James, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Thursday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 10am to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery.

Martin O'Gorman - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, August 22 of Martin O'Gorman of Crannagh, Mountrath.

At his residence, husband of Margaret (nee Walsh), father of Martin, Denis and Paul, sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Eoin, Ciara, Niamh, Evelyn, Emmie and Lucy, daughters-in-law, sister Concepta, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home this Wednesday evening from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday evening at 7.30pm to St. Edmund's Church Castletown, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. Fergal's Cemetery, Camross.

Elizabeth Sheeran - Ballinakill

The death took place on August 22 of Elizabeth (Lizzy) Sheeran (née Dooley) of Castlemarket, Ballinakill.

Lizzy died at The District Hospital, Castlecomer. Wife of the late Johnny Sheeran. Formerly of Ballyglishen, Abbeyleix. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow. Rosary at 8pm on Wednesday evening. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.20am to The Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Joe Whelan, Mountmellick

The death occurred of John Joe Whelan, Connolly Street, Mountmellick on Sunday, August 20.

John Joe died peacefully at Midland Regional Hospital Portaoise. Deeply regretted by his sisters and brothers, nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Monday from 5pm until removal at 6.50pm to St Joseph's Church for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial after in St Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.