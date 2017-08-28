Deaths in Laois - August 28, 2017

James Condron - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Saturday, August 26 of James (Jimmy) Condron of Skeirke, Borris-in-Ossory.



Peacefully) at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Elizabeth Keegan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, August 25 of Elizabeth (Betty) Keegan (née McWey) of Beechfield, Portlaoise, and late of Market Sq., Portlaoise.

Peacefully in the tender care of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. Elizabeth (Betty), beloved wife to the late Peter and dearly loved mother to Margaret, Pat, Helen, Matthew, Peter, John, Rosemary and James.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Peggy, sisters-in-law Annie, Mary and Betty, sons-in-law Aidan, Michael, Martyn, daughters-in-law Maura, Marion, Emer, Helen and Helen, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home from 5.30pm on Sunday evening with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass with be celebrated at 12 noon on Monday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Mary Charles - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Thursday, August 17 of Mary Charles (née Brennan) of 2 Marshall Road, Oxford, England and formerly of Ashfield, Ballickmoyler.

Suddenly, at her brother Tom’s residence. Beloved wife of Hugh, much loved mother of Karen, Madeline and Hugh Francis and cherished sister of Tom, Mick, Paul, Sean and Paddy. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, son, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Craig, Georgina, Emily, Amelia, Hugh and Siena, great-granddaughter Clara, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and dearest friends.

Mary will be received into The Oxford Oratory - Catholic Church of St. Aloysius, Gonzaga on Tuesday, 29th August, at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 30th August, at 12 noon, followed by burial at Wolvercote Cemetery.