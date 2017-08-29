Deaths in Laois - August 29, 2017

Bridie Booth - Emo

The death took place on Monday, August 28 of Bridie Booth (née Moore) of Morette, Emo.

Peacefully surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff at Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Beloved wife of the late Christy and wonderful mother to Anne, Pat, Chris, John, Mary, Kevin, Brian, Máiréad, Bríd and Aidan.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters-in-law, Martina, Jo, Liz, Fiona, Judith and Paula; sons-in-law, John, Frank, Ger and Dave; 28 grandchildren, neighbours and friends. Pre-deceased by her sister Maggie and brother Michael.

Reposing in her son John’s home from 2pm on Tuesday, with removal at 7pm to St. Paul’s Church, Emo. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning.

James Condron - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Saturday, August 26 of James (Jimmy) Condron of Skeirke, Borris-in-Ossory.

Peacefully) at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Peter, sisters Teresa, Bridie, Anne and Joan, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence in Skeirke this Tuesday evening from 5pm with rosary in the house at 9pm. Removal this Wednesday evening at 7.10pm to St. Canice's Church, Borris in Ossory arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in Skeirke Cemetery.

Jacqueline Quealy - Birr and Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Monday, August 28 of Jacqueline Quealy (née McGee) of Hillside and formerly Borris-in-Ossory.

In the care of The Stroke Unit of Mullingar Regional Hospital. She is deeply regretted by her husband Michael and family Jacinta, Genevieve, Enda and Albert, her brother Tom, sisters Sr. Ethel (Leighlinbridge) and Virginia Duffy, sons-in-law Gerry Forde and James Kavanagh, partners of her sons Claire and Aoife, grandchildren Luke, Seán, Adrian and Naoise, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, a wide circle of friends and her former teaching colleagues.

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Tuesday from 3pm to 5.30pm with Removal to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Family

Elizabeth Keegan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, August 25 of Elizabeth (Betty) Keegan (née McWey) of Beechfield, Portlaoise, and late of Market Sq., Portlaoise.

Peacefully in the tender care of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. Elizabeth (Betty), beloved wife to the late Peter and dearly loved mother to Margaret, Pat, Helen, Matthew, Peter, John, Rosemary and James.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Peggy, sisters-in-law Annie, Mary and Betty, sons-in-law Aidan, Michael, Martyn, daughters-in-law Maura, Marion, Emer, Helen and Helen, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home from 5.30pm on Sunday evening with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass with be celebrated at 12 noon on Monday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Mary Charles - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Thursday, August 17 of Mary Charles (née Brennan) of 2 Marshall Road, Oxford, England and formerly of Ashfield, Ballickmoyler.

Suddenly, at her brother Tom’s residence. Beloved wife of Hugh, much loved mother of Karen, Madeline and Hugh Francis and cherished sister of Tom, Mick, Paul, Sean and Paddy. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, son, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Craig, Georgina, Emily, Amelia, Hugh and Siena, great-granddaughter Clara, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and dearest friends.

Mary will be received into The Oxford Oratory - Catholic Church of St. Aloysius, Gonzaga on Tuesday, 29th August, at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 30th August, at 12 noon, followed by burial at Wolvercote Cemetery.