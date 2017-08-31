Deaths in Laois - August 31, 2017

Bridie Booth - Emo

The death took place on Monday, August 28 of Bridie Booth (née Moore) of Morette, Emo.

Peacefully surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff at Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Beloved wife of the late Christy and wonderful mother to Anne, Pat, Chris, John, Mary, Kevin, Brian, Máiréad, Bríd and Aidan.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters-in-law, Martina, Jo, Liz, Fiona, Judith and Paula; sons-in-law, John, Frank, Ger and Dave; 28 grandchildren, neighbours and friends. Pre-deceased by her sister Maggie and brother Michael.

Reposing in her son John’s home from 2pm on Tuesday, with removal at 7pm to St. Paul’s Church, Emo. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning.

James Condron - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Saturday, August 26 of James (Jimmy) Condron of Skeirke, Borris-in-Ossory.

Peacefully) at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Peter, sisters Teresa, Bridie, Anne and Joan, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence in Skeirke this Tuesday evening from 5pm with rosary in the house at 9pm. Removal this Wednesday evening at 7.10pm to St. Canice's Church, Borris in Ossory arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in Skeirke Cemetery.

Jacqueline Quealy - Birr and Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Monday, August 28 of Jacqueline Quealy (née McGee) of Hillside and formerly Borris-in-Ossory.

In the care of The Stroke Unit of Mullingar Regional Hospital. She is deeply regretted by her husband Michael and family Jacinta, Genevieve, Enda and Albert, her brother Tom, sisters Sr. Ethel (Leighlinbridge) and Virginia Duffy, sons-in-law Gerry Forde and James Kavanagh, partners of her sons Claire and Aoife, grandchildren Luke, Seán, Adrian and Naoise, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, a wide circle of friends and her former teaching colleagues.

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Tuesday from 3pm to 5.30pm with Removal to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Family