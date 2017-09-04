Deaths in Laois - September 4, 2017

Allan Wright - Portlaoise and Meath

The death took place on Friday, September 1 of Allan Wright of The Green, Kilminchy, Portlaoise,and late of Julianstown Co. Meath.

Beloved husband of Iva and dearly loved dad to Janet, Barbara, Alan, Teresa and Siobhan. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Billy and John, sisters Yvonne, Eileen and Sandra, grandchildren, Keri, Scott, Ciara, Chloe, Margaret, Alan, Alex, Lana and Robert, great-grandchildren, Holly-Jane, Paddy and Ellie, Predeceased by his granddaughter Kim, Nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home from 6.30pm on this Monday evening with funeral prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to SS Peter and Paul’s Church to arrive for 12 noon Funeral Service. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Christopher Meredith - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, August 31 of Christopher, John, (Ivan, Johnny, Jack) Meredith of

Cullenagh, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, at Portlaoise Midland's Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by his wife Vera, sister Lily, brother-in-law Albert, sisters-in-law Lily and Janet, nephew Keith, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Chapel of Rest, Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, from 12 noon Saturday with prayers at 2pm leaving the Chapel of Rest at 2.30pm for Church Service at 3pm in Ballyroan Church of Ireland followed by burial in adjoining Church cemetery.