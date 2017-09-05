Deaths in Laois - September 5, 2017

Dan Lalor - Timahoe

The death took place on Monday, September 4 of Dan Lalor of Cremorgan, Timahoe.

Funeral Arrangements to follow later.

John Gannon - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, September 4 of John Gannon of Droughill, Portarlington.



Peacefully at his residence. Loving husband of the late Eileen. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Audrey and Amanda, brother Michael, sisters Moira and Kathleen, son-in-law Bernard, grandchildren Kaitlyn, Lauren, Mark, Garry and Fiona, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday at 9.20am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.





