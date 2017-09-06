Deaths in Laois - September 6, 2017

Dan Lalor - Timahoe

The death took place on Monday, September 4 of Dan Lalor of Cremorgan, Timahoe.

Dan passed away peacefully in Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Doris, son William and daughter Trish. Sadly missed by his mother-in-law Phil and father-in-law Paddy, daughter-in-law Karen, his sister Margaret, brother-in-law Tom, his aunt Theresa, grandchildren Ellie - Ann and Heidi. Dan's niece Liz, nephews Liam and Denis, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.​

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.20am to arrive at Saint Michael's Church Timahoe for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in Saint Michael's Cemetery, Timahoe.

Pascal Dunne - Emo

The death took place on Friday, September 1 of Pascal Dunne of Coolbanagher, Emo, Laois



Also of Leeds England. Peacefully at Leeds City Hospital.

Funeral Arrangements to be confirmed later.

John Gannon - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, September 4 of John Gannon of Droughill, Portarlington.

Peacefully at his residence. Loving husband of the late Eileen. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Audrey and Amanda, brother Michael, sisters Moira and Kathleen, son-in-law Bernard, grandchildren Kaitlyn, Lauren, Mark, Garry and Fiona, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday at 9.20am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

