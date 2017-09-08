Deaths in Laois - September 8, 2017

Kevin Higgins - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, September 5 of Kevin Higgins of Knocknamoe, Abbeyleix.

Husband of the late Rosemary (nee Spaine). Peacefully in the care of the staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Lovingly remembered by his family, Ciara, Aiveen, Jemima and Conor. Sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and loyal friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 4pm with recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady Mother of The Church, Castleknock, Dublin for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Friday. Burial immediately afterwards in Mulhuddart Cemetery.

Dan Lalor - Timahoe

The death took place on Monday, September 4 of Dan Lalor of Cremorgan, Timahoe.

Dan passed away peacefully in Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Doris, son William and daughter Trish. Sadly missed by his mother-in-law Phil and father-in-law Paddy, daughter-in-law Karen, his sister Margaret, brother-in-law Tom, his aunt Theresa, grandchildren Ellie - Ann and Heidi. Dan's niece Liz, nephews Liam and Denis, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.​

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.20am to arrive at Saint Michael's Church Timahoe for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in Saint Michael's Cemetery, Timahoe.

Pascal Dunne - Emo

The death took place on Friday, September 1 of Pascal Dunne of Coolbanagher, Emo, Laois

Also of Leeds England. Peacefully at Leeds City Hospital. Loving son of the late John and dear brother of the late Brian. Sadly missed by his loving children Danielle, Jamie-Lee, Georgie and Kieran, wife Siobhan, mother Jane, brothers Michael and Paul, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the family home in Coolbanagher on Thursday from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 11.15am arriving St Paul's Church Emo for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery Emo.



