Deaths in Laois - September 9, 2017

Mary Castles - Birr and Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, September 7 of Mary Castles (née Connor) of Mill Street, Birr and formerly of Portlaoise.

Peacefully, in the tender care of the nursing staff in St. Bridget's Hospital, Shaen, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband Samuel, deeply regretted by her brother Patrick Connor, family and friends.



Funeral Mass on Saturday in Shaen at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr at approx. 1.15pm.

Barry Kelly - Cork and Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, September 6 of Barry Kelly of Ringmahon House, Blackrock, Cork and formerly of Portarlington, and Kinross Avenue, Worcester Park, Surrey.

Peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne, at the Mercy University Hospital, Barry (former Landlord in the U.K. and Portarlington); beloved partner of the late Mary Hoey, much loved son of the late Frank and Essie (nee Lawlor), dearest brother of Brian, Madeline, Elizabeth and the late Colleen and Danny.

Sadly missed and deeply mourned by his loving family, sister-in-law Therese, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, nieghbours and his many friends in Cork, Portarlington and Surrey.



Funeral Service on Tuesday in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 12 noon. All welcome. Memorial Mass and burial of Ashes to take place in Portarlington at a later date.