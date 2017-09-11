Deaths in Laois - September 11, 2017

Mary O'Shea - Durrow

The death took place on Saturday, September 9 of Mary O'Shea (née Geoghegan) Of Tubberboe, Durrow.

Peacefully, at her residence. Beloved wife of John (Jack); deeply regretted by her loving husband, children Fr. Kieran, Catherine and Sean, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephew, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 3pm on Sunday with rosary at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Monday evening at 7pm, followed by removal to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Mullaney - Castletown

The death took place on Saturday, September 9 of Patrick (Pat, Paddy) Mullaney of Gash, Castletown and formerly of Moyne, Thurles.

Peacefully after a short illness at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise in his 91st year. Husband of the late Mary (nee Ryan).

Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter Kathleen (Lucey) Stillorgan, sons Gerard, Sean and P. J., brother Johnny (Moyne), grandchildren Patrick, Daniel, James and Ryan, and great-grandchild Cormac, daughters in law Trisha and Maura, son in law Denis, sister in law Mary, brother in law Michael, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his son P. J's home in Gash. Rosary in the house on Saturday evening at 8.30pm Removal on Sunday evening at 7.15pm to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Mai Coss - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, September 8 of Mai Coss (née McCann) of Bridge st., Portlaoise.

Mai, beloved wife of the late Richard (Dick) and dearly loved mum to Ann and Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Kit (Guilfoyle), sister-in-law Bridie, daughter-in-law Frances, grandchildren, Joy, Richard and Emily, great-grandchildren Leo and Finnbarr, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, from 6pm on Sunday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church, for 10am requiem Mass. Interment immediately after wards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.