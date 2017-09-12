Deaths in Laois - September 12, 2017

John Sutherland - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, September 12 of John Sutherland of Abbey Cresent, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully in the devoted care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. John beloved husband of Bridie (nee Dunne) and dearly loved father to Karen and Jacqueline. And loving grandfather to Adam. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother-in-law Frank, son-in-law, Liam, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 5.30pm on Wednesday evening, with removal at 7pm to St Patrick's Church, Ballyroan to arrive at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday followed by interment in St Patrick's Cemetery, Ballyroan.

Margaret Bergin - Rathdowney

The death took place on Monday, September 11 of Margaret (Peg) Bergin (née Doherty) of Kilcoran, Rathdowney.



Peacefully in the presence of her family, Margaret (Peg), predeceased by her sister Bridget (Dunphy) and her brother Joe. Deeply regretted by her husband Andy and her family, Andrew, Michael, Sarah and Catherine, daughter-in-law Bernadette, sons-in-law Martin and Mick, grandchildren, her sisters Ann (Walker), Kay Doherty , Teresa (Walsh) and Betty (Kelly), her brothers Charlie and Sean, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (Kilcoran) on Tuesday evening from 2pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in the Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.

Mary O'Shea - Durrow

The death took place on Saturday, September 9 of Mary O'Shea (née Geoghegan) Of Tubberboe, Durrow.

Peacefully, at her residence. Beloved wife of John (Jack); deeply regretted by her loving husband, children Fr. Kieran, Catherine and Sean, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephew, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 3pm on Sunday with rosary at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Monday evening at 7pm, followed by removal to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Mullaney - Castletown

The death took place on Saturday, September 9 of Patrick (Pat, Paddy) Mullaney of Gash, Castletown and formerly of Moyne, Thurles.

Peacefully after a short illness at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise in his 91st year. Husband of the late Mary (nee Ryan).

Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter Kathleen (Lucey) Stillorgan, sons Gerard, Sean and P. J., brother Johnny (Moyne), grandchildren Patrick, Daniel, James and Ryan, and great-grandchild Cormac, daughters in law Trisha and Maura, son in law Denis, sister in law Mary, brother in law Michael, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his son P. J's home in Gash. Rosary in the house on Saturday evening at 8.30pm Removal on Sunday evening at 7.15pm to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.