Deaths in Laois - September 14, 2017

Victor Brydone - Emo

The death took place of Victor Brydone of New Inn Cross, Emo.



Peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his wife Peggy and son Peter. Deeply regretted by his sons Jamie, David and Richard, brother Anthony, Sisters Joyce and Barbara, daughter-in-law Mary, sister-in-law Mon, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Leon and Aaron relatives and friends.

Removal from Moloney’s Funeral Home on Friday at 12.20pm to arrive at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Emo, for 1pm. Cremation afterwards at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Frank Dooley - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, August 13 of Frank Dooley, England and late of Roundwood, Mountrath.

Deeply regretted by his mother, his family, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath, on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Fergal's Church, Camross, arriving at 7.30pm, (via Roundwood). Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

John Sutherland - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, September 12 of John Sutherland of Abbey Cresent, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully in the devoted care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. John beloved husband of Bridie (nee Dunne) and dearly loved father to Karen and Jacqueline. And loving grandfather to Adam. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother-in-law Frank, son-in-law, Liam, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 5.30pm on Wednesday evening, with removal at 7pm to St Patrick's Church, Ballyroan to arrive at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday followed by interment in St Patrick's Cemetery, Ballyroan.

Margaret Bergin - Rathdowney

The death took place on Monday, September 11 of Margaret (Peg) Bergin (née Doherty) of Kilcoran, Rathdowney.

Peacefully in the presence of her family, Margaret (Peg), predeceased by her sister Bridget (Dunphy) and her brother Joe. Deeply regretted by her husband Andy and her family, Andrew, Michael, Sarah and Catherine, daughter-in-law Bernadette, sons-in-law Martin and Mick, grandchildren, her sisters Ann (Walker), Kay Doherty , Teresa (Walsh) and Betty (Kelly), her brothers Charlie and Sean, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (Kilcoran) on Tuesday evening from 2pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in the Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.



