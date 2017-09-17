Deaths in Laois - September 17, 2017

Patricia Kavanagh - Durrow

The death took place on Friday, September 15 of Patricia (Trish) Kavanagh of Cork Rd, Durrow.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Phyllis Kennedy - Ballybrophy

The death took place on Friday, September 15 of Phyllis Kennedy (née Brophy) of Rathmore, Ballybrophy.

Following a brief illness, peacefully at St. James's hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by her husband Joe and her family, Robert and Lola, Sharon and Damien, grandchildren Adam, Ava and Evan, her sisters Sally (Ryan), Kitty (Kennedy), Lily (Walsh), Imelda (Dwyer), Helen (Maloney), Teresa (Ryan) and Ber (Guidera), and her brothers Harry Brophy and Joe Brophy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O' Sullivan's funeral home on Sunday evening from 4pm with funeral prayers at 6pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to the Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.

Dolores Keogh - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, September 15 of Dolores Keogh (née Costelloe) of 25 St Michael's Park, Portarlington, and formerly Galway City.

Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise after a short illness surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late Hughie, dear mother of the late Siobhan. Deeply regretted by her loving son Fran, daughter Margaret, sister Frances, son-in-law John, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Saturday from 8pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Sunday from 5:15pm with Removal at 6:50pm arriving St Michael's church Portarlington at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's cemetery Portarlington.