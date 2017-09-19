Deaths in Laois - September 19, 2017

Brigid Carroll - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, September 18 of Brigid (Violet) Carroll of Cardtown, Mountrath.



At the District Hospital, Abbeyleix.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Margaret Farrell - Dublin and Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, September 17 of Margaret (Peg) Farrell (née Bergin) of Rathfarnham, and formerly of Redcastle, Mountrath.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at Tallaght Hospital. Predeceased by her granddaughter Shirley. Beloved wife of the late James and much loved mother of Marie, Anne, Paul and Alan. Peg will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Billy, sister-in-law Sheila, extended family, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, Templeogue Village on Tuesday evening, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham arriving at 9.50am for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Bohernabreena Cemetery.

Bridget Moran - Dublin and Laois

The death took place on Saturday, September 16 of Bridget (Bridie) Moran (née Dowling) of Raheny, Dublin and formerly of Laois.

Peacefully, in the devoted care of the staff of Beaumont Hospital surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Tony; very sadly missed by her children Thomas, Yvonne, Anthony, Paul and Seamus, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Susan, Anne and Wendy, and dear friend Michael, sisters Kay and Josie, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock on Monday between 4pm and 6pm. Removal on Tuesday to Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace Church, Raheny arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.