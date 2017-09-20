Deaths in Laois - September 20, 2017

Richard Kennedy - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, September 19 of Richard (Dick) Kennedy of Carlow road, Abbeyleix.



Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Michael, Brian and Kevin, brother Dan, daughters-in-law Deirdre, Hazel and Esther, grandchildren, sisters-in-law Mary and Olive, extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Bernard Fitzpatrick - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, September 19 of Bernard Fitzpatrick of Killone, Stradbally.

Peacefully in the devoted care of St Brigid's Hospital, Shaen and formerly in the loving care of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home.

Beloved son of the late Patrick and Anne Fitzpatrick, and dearly loved brother to Bill, Anna, Moyra, and Pattie and brother-in-law to Henrietta. Deeply regretted by his loving family, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, The Salesians of Don Bosco.

Reposing at Bill and Henrietta’s residence at Killone from 6pm on Tuesday evening with rosary at 9pm. Removal at 7pm on Wednesday evening to arrive at The Church of the Assumption, The Heath at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

Brigid Carroll - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, September 18 of Brigid (Violet) Carroll of Cardtown, Mountrath.

At the District Hospital, Abbeyleix. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother, sisters, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening from 8pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday evening to St. Aidan's Church, Killanure, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon, followed by Burial in Camross Cemetery.