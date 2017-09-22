Deaths in Laois - September 22, 2017

John Cheasty - Dublin and Crettyard

The death took place on Thursday, September 21 of John Cheasty of Briarwood Gardens, Blanchardstown, Dublin and formerly of Doonane, Crettyard. Predeceased by his father John (Jack). Sadly missed by his loving mother Olive, sisters Frances, Margaret and Edel, brothers Geoffrey, Edmund, Declan & Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St. Joseph's Chapel of Rest, Old Johnstown, Navan, Meath from 5pm to 8pm on Saturday. Removal Sunday morning to arrive to St. Abban's Church, Doonane, Crettyard for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

John Joe Fogarty - Mountmellick and Mountrath

The death took place on Thursday, September 21 of John Joe Fogarty of Acragar, Mountmellick and formerly Rosalee, Mountrath.

Retired Staff of St. Vincents Hospital, Mountmellick and Mountmellick Fire Brigade. Deeply regretted by his partner Mary Gordon (Caltra Galway), sons Gordon and Emmet, grandchildren Aine, Sean, Daire and Keira, sisters Marian Donoghue and Sadie Kelly, brothers Kieran, Andy and Ollie, daughters-in-law Hazel and Sheila, aunt Sheila Fitzpatrick and her husband Peter, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives, former work colleagues and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick from 6pm on Friday with Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick with burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Anne Magee - Antrim and Ballybrittas

The death took place on Thursday, September 21 of Anne Magee (née Tully) of Ballymena, Antrim and late of Glenamaddy, Galway.



Peacefully surrounded by her family at her sister Mary Cronin's residence Closeland, Ballybrittas. Loving wife of the late P.J. Sadly missed by her loving mother Evelyn, sons Niall and Michael, brothers, sisters, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Friday from 5pm with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral arriving St Patrick's Church, Glenamaddy on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Boyounagh Cemetery.

Patrick O'Regan - Attanagh

The death took place on Wednesday, September 20 of Patrick O'Regan of Grennan, Attanagh.



Peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget and his daughter-in-law Bernadette, husband of the late Maura. Deeply regretted by his loving son Patrick, sisters, brothers, daughter-in-law Bernadette, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow, from 2pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Friday morning at 10.30am followed by removal to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Richard Kennedy - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, September 19 of Richard (Dick) Kennedy of Carlow Road, Abbeyleix.



In the loving care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Michael, Brian and Kevin, brother Dan, daughters-in-law Deirdre, Hazel and Esther, grandchildren, sisters-in-law Mary and Olive, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Droimnin Nursing Home from 5pm on Thursday. Removal at 7pm to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix arriving 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.



















