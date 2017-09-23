Deaths in Laois - September 23, 2017

John Cheasty - Dublin and Crettyard

The death took place on Thursday, September 21 of John Cheasty of Briarwood Gardens, Blanchardstown, Dublin and formerly of Doonane, Crettyard. Predeceased by his father John (Jack). Sadly missed by his loving mother Olive, sisters Frances, Margaret and Edel, brothers Geoffrey, Edmund, Declan & Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St. Joseph's Chapel of Rest, Old Johnstown, Navan, Meath from 5pm to 8pm on Saturday. Removal Sunday morning to arrive to St. Abban's Church, Doonane, Crettyard for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

John Joe Fogarty - Mountmellick and Mountrath

The death took place on Thursday, September 21 of John Joe Fogarty of Acragar, Mountmellick and formerly Rosalee, Mountrath.

Retired Staff of St. Vincents Hospital, Mountmellick and Mountmellick Fire Brigade. Deeply regretted by his partner Mary Gordon (Caltra Galway), sons Gordon and Emmet, grandchildren Aine, Sean, Daire and Keira, sisters Marian Donoghue and Sadie Kelly, brothers Kieran, Andy and Ollie, daughters-in-law Hazel and Sheila, aunt Sheila Fitzpatrick and her husband Peter, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives, former work colleagues and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick from 6pm on Friday with Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick with burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Anne Magee - Antrim and Ballybrittas

The death took place on Thursday, September 21 of Anne Magee (née Tully) of Ballymena, Antrim and late of Glenamaddy, Galway.

Peacefully surrounded by her family at her sister Mary Cronin's residence Closeland, Ballybrittas. Loving wife of the late P.J. Sadly missed by her loving mother Evelyn, sons Niall and Michael, brothers, sisters, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Friday from 5pm with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral arriving St Patrick's Church, Glenamaddy on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Boyounagh Cemetery.