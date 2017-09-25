Deaths in Laois - September 25, 2017

Madeline Orange - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, September 23 of Madeline Orange (née Delaney) of 36 St Michael's Park, Portarlington.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Oghill Nursing Home Monasterevin. Loving wife of the late Bobby. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary and Madeline, sons-in-law Chris and Declan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Sunday from 7:30pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Monday at 9:20am arriving St Michael's church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's cemetery Portarlington.

Nan Maher - Stradbally

The death took place on Friday, September 22 of Nan Maher of Athy Road, Stradbally.

Peacefully, in the care of the Matron and her staff at Droimnin Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her loving son Pat, grandchildren, extended family relatives neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Droimnin Nursing Home on Saturday evening from 6pm. with recital of the Rosary for family and friends at 8pm. Funeral Mass at 11.30 in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally on Sunday with interment to follow in Oakvale Cemetery.

Br. John Neary - Castletown

The death took place on Friday, September 22 of Br. John Neary of Miguel House, Castletown, and formerly of Ballinagar, Co. Roscommon.

Passed away peacefully in Miguel House. Predeceased by his sister Mai and brother Eddie-Joe. Deeply regretted by his brother Martin, sister Kay, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, confréres and staff of Miguel House.

Reposing in Miguel House this Sunday. Funeral liturgy and Mass on Monday at 2pm in Castletown. Burial immediately afterwards in the community cemetery Castletown.