Deaths in Laois - September 26, 2017

James Bennett - Portlaoise and Bracknagh

The death took place on Monday, September 25 of James Bennett of Cooltoran, Portlaoise and formerly Clonsast, Bracknagh. Peacefully in the care of his wife Mary, daughters Brigid, Tricia, Bernadette and son Joe at his residence Gurteen Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his family, brothers Peader and John, Tricia's fiance Chris, aunt Nan, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence Gurteen, Crookedy Rd., Portlaoise on Monday from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Tuesday from 3pm with Removal at 6.30pm arriving SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10am. Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery.

Bridget Kelly - Durrow

The death took place on Monday, September 25 of Bridget Kelly of Ballykealy, Durrow. Deeply regretted by her cousins, relatives, neighbours and the staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home.

Reposing at Brookhaven's Nursing Home, Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny from 4pm Monday. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Monday at 8pm in Brookhaven Nursing Home. Funeral Prayers at 7pm Tuesday evening followed by removal to St. Tighernach's Church Cullohill. Requiem Mass Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. Bridgets Cemetery, Aharney, Cullohill

Madeline Orange - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, September 23 of Madeline Orange (née Delaney) of 36 St Michael's Park, Portarlington.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Oghill Nursing Home Monasterevin. Loving wife of the late Bobby. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary and Madeline, sons-in-law Chris and Declan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Sunday from 7:30pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Monday at 9:20am arriving St Michael's church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's cemetery Portarlington.