Deaths in Laois - September 27, 2017

Thomas Pierce - Tullow and Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, September 26 of Thomas Edward (Tom) Pierce of Tarabapad Shillelagh Road, Tullow, Carlow and late of Stradbally. Suddenly at his home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rosemary, sons Bruce, Peter and Daniel, daughters-in-law Kayoko, Sharon and Julie, grandchildren Nathan, Kirsty, Fiona, Ellis, Roisin and Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home from 3pm on Wednesday afternoon and up to 6pm on Thursday afternoon. House Private thereafter please. Funeral service on Friday afternoon at 1.30pm in St. Columba's Church of Ireland, Tullow followed by interment in Aghowle Churchyard.

Sheila Dunne - Dublin and Durrow

The death took place on Monday, September 25 of Sheila Dunne of Phibsboro, Dublin and formerly Aharney, Durrow. In the loving care of the nurses and staff of the Mater General Hospital. Predeceased by her sisters Mary and Anastasia who died in infancy, deeply regretted by her brothers William, Michael, Patrick and James, sister Brigid, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Mater Hospital Mortuary Wednesday from 3.30pm to 4.30pm followed by removal to Saint Joseph's Church, Berkeley Road, Dublin 7, arriving at 5pm. Requiem Mass Thursday at 12 noon followed by removal to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow Cemetery for burial at 3pm.

James Bennett - Portlaoise and Bracknagh

The death took place on Monday, September 25 of James Bennett of Cooltoran, Portlaoise and formerly Clonsast, Bracknagh. Peacefully in the care of his wife Mary, daughters Brigid, Tricia, Bernadette and son Joe at his residence Gurteen Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his family, brothers Peader and John, Tricia's fiance Chris, aunt Nan, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence Gurteen, Crookedy Rd., Portlaoise on Monday from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Tuesday from 3pm with Removal at 6.30pm arriving SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10am. Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery.

Bridget Kelly - Durrow

The death took place on Monday, September 25 of Bridget Kelly of Ballykealy, Durrow. Deeply regretted by her cousins, relatives, neighbours and the staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home.

Reposing at Brookhaven's Nursing Home, Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny from 4pm Monday. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Monday at 8pm in Brookhaven Nursing Home. Funeral Prayers at 7pm Tuesday evening followed by removal to St. Tighernach's Church Cullohill. Requiem Mass Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. Bridgets Cemetery, Aharney, Cullohill







