Deaths in Laois - September 29, 2017

Br. Augustine O'Meara - Dunkerrin and Castletown

The death took place on Tuesday, September 19 of Br. Augustine (Michael) O'Meara, De La Salle Brothers, Kintbury, Barkshire, England and formerly of Dunkerrin, Roscrea and Castletown. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his brother Phil, sister-in-law Dena, brother-in-law Liam, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, friends and confreres.

Reposing in the De La Salle Brothers, Monastery Chapel, Castletown, Mountrath on Sunday evening from 4pm with rosary in the chapel at 8pm. Funeral Liturgy and Mass in St. Edmund's (Parish) Church, Castletown on Monday at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards in the Community Cemetery, Castletown.

Patrick McCormack - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, September 27 of Patrick (Paddy) McCormack of Kilcoran, Rathdowney.



Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Patrick (Paddy) in his 96th year. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary and his family, Eileen Fitzpatrick, Breda (Delia) Delaney, Jim, Phil, Pat, Angela Caulfield and Ann Moore, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home at Kilcoran on Thursday evening from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Friday evening at 6pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney.

Louise Moynan - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Wednesday, September 27 of Louise Moynan of Derrin, Borris-in-Ossory.

Peacefully, at Tallaght Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by her sisters Harriet and Vera, brother Abe, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence in Derrin from 4pm tomorrow, Thursday evening, with prayers in the house at 8pm. Removal on Friday evening at 6.45pm to St. Mark's Church, Borris-in-Ossory arriving at 7pm. Funeral Service on Saturday at 2pm with burial immediately afterwards in Skeirke Cemetery.

Thomas Pierce - Tullow and Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, September 26 of Thomas Edward (Tom) Pierce of Tarabapad Shillelagh Road, Tullow, Carlow and late of Stradbally. Suddenly at his home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rosemary, sons Bruce, Peter and Daniel, daughters-in-law Kayoko, Sharon and Julie, grandchildren Nathan, Kirsty, Fiona, Ellis, Roisin and Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home from 3pm on Wednesday afternoon and up to 6pm on Thursday afternoon. House Private thereafter please. Funeral service on Friday afternoon at 1.30pm in St. Columba's Church of Ireland, Tullow followed by interment in Aghowle Churchyard.