Deaths in Laois - October 1, 2017

Peter Connolly - Dublin and Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, September 29 of Peter (Peadar) Connolly of Swords and formerly of Sweetview, Abbeyleix and Maudlin Street, Kilkenny. Peacefully at Beaumont Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, daughter Lisa, son Jason, son-in-law Karl, daughter-in-law Olivia, grandchildren Jennifer, Amanda, Laura, Kim and Luke, great-grandaughter Sofia, brother Jim, sister Marie, brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Colmcille’s Church, Swords, arriving for 10am Mass followed by funeral to Donabate Cemetery.

Mary Sweeney - London and Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, September 26 of Mary Sweeney of London, England and late of Portlaoise. Peacefully at North London Hospice, beloved younger daughter of the late Alec and Kathleen, (Glynnside, Portlaoise) and much loved sister of Catherine (Ashe). She will be greatly missed by her loving sister, brother-in-law Seán, nephews John and Rita, Michael and Jen, aunts Sheila and Angela, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Mary's funeral Mass and Cremation will take place in London. Her Month’s Mind Mass will be in St Brigid’s Church, Straﬀan on Friday 27th October, at 7.30pm.