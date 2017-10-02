Deaths in Laois - October 2, 2017

Maria Bridget O'Rourke - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, October 1 of Maria Bridget O'Rourke of Kiln Lane, Mountrath.



Peacefully, aged 31, after a short illness, bravely borne. Sadly missed by her two beautiful boys, her parents Sheila and Thomas, sisters Lillian and Elaine, family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath on Monday morning from 11am, until 1pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery Mountrath. As per Maria's wishes, house absolutely private for her children.



James McEvoy - Clonaslee

The death took place on Saturday, September 30 of James (Jim) McEvoy of Bellair, Clonaslee.



Ex Timber Man. Peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

Predeceased by his wife Josephine and son Allen. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Bernadette, Una, Marie, and Pauline, sons Michael, John Joe, Seamus and Kevin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Monday afternoon with Rosary on Monday evening at 9pm. Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Tuesday afternoon with Rosary on Tuesday evening at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee, with burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery Clonaslee.

Peter Connolly - Dublin and Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, September 29 of Peter (Peadar) Connolly of Swords and formerly of Sweetview, Abbeyleix and Maudlin Street, Kilkenny. Peacefully at Beaumont Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, daughter Lisa, son Jason, son-in-law Karl, daughter-in-law Olivia, grandchildren Jennifer, Amanda, Laura, Kim and Luke, great-grandaughter Sofia, brother Jim, sister Marie, brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Colmcille’s Church, Swords, arriving for 10am Mass followed by funeral to Donabate Cemetery.

Mary Sweeney - London and Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, September 26 of Mary Sweeney of London, England and late of Portlaoise. Peacefully at North London Hospice, beloved younger daughter of the late Alec and Kathleen, (Glynnside, Portlaoise) and much loved sister of Catherine (Ashe). She will be greatly missed by her loving sister, brother-in-law Seán, nephews John and Rita, Michael and Jen, aunts Sheila and Angela, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Mary's funeral Mass and Cremation will take place in London. Her Month’s Mind Mass will be in St Brigid’s Church, Straﬀan on Friday 27th October, at 7.30pm.