Funeral details for the late Joe 'Hesh' McCormack confirmed

Funeral details have been confirmed following the death of the former Mayor of Portlaoise Joe (Hesh) McCormack following his death over the weekend.

The former councillor, who lived at Borris Court Portlaoise, died on Monday, October 2 peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Joe was beloved husband of the late Theresa and dearly loved dad to PJ , Ann, Mag, Larry, Martin, Carmel, Veronica, Anthony, Mary, and Thomas.

He is deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers, Jimmy, Colm, sisters, Mary, Theresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Joe's remains will repose at Keegan's Funeral Home from 4.30pm on Tuesday with removal at 6.45pm to SS Peter and Paul’s Church to arrive at 7 pm.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday, followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.





