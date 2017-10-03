Deaths in Laois - October 3, 2017

Joe McCormack - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, October 2 of Joe (Hesh) McCormack of Borris Court, Portlaoise



Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Joe (Hesh), beloved husband of the late Theresa. And dearly loved dad to P.J , Ann, Mag, Larry, Martin, Carmel, Veronica, Anthony, Mary, and Thomas. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers, Jimmy, Colm, sisters, Mary, Theresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home from 4.30pm on Tuesday with removal at 6.45 pm to SS Peter and Paul’s Church to arrive at 7pm. Requiem Mass at 10am on Wednesday, followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Irene Elizabeth Walsh - Ballybrophy

The death took place on Saturday, September 30 of Irene Elizabeth Walsh of The Bungalow, Killasmeestia, Ballybrophy. Darling Queenie who was a wonderful mother, friend, neighbour, farmer, animal lover, gardener and community worker.

Died following a few years of less than full health which she managed cheerfully. Queenie will be enormously missed by her daughter Ann Andrews, dog Buster, best friends who have cared for her constantly, neighbours and relatives. Predeceased by her loving husband Percy, brothers Jock, George and Norman and sister-in-law Helen.

Residing at home until removal on Tuesday for a celebration of her life in Borris in Ossory Church of Ireland Church (St. Mark's) at 12 noon, to be followed by burial in Aghaboe Graveyard.

Maria Bridget O'Rourke - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, October 1 of Maria Bridget O'Rourke of Kiln Lane, Mountrath.

Peacefully, aged 31, after a short illness, bravely borne. Sadly missed by her two beautiful boys, her parents Sheila and Thomas, sisters Lillian and Elaine, family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath on Monday morning from 11am, until 1pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery Mountrath. As per Maria's wishes, house absolutely private for her children.

James McEvoy - Clonaslee

The death took place on Saturday, September 30 of James (Jim) McEvoy of Bellair, Clonaslee.

Ex Timber Man. Peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

Predeceased by his wife Josephine and son Allen. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Bernadette, Una, Marie, and Pauline, sons Michael, John Joe, Seamus and Kevin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Monday afternoon with Rosary on Monday evening at 9pm. Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Tuesday afternoon with Rosary on Tuesday evening at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee, with burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery Clonaslee.

