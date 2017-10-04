Deaths in Laois - October 4, 2017

Kathleen Carmody - Mountmellick and Clare

The death took place on Tuesday, Octoer 3 of Kathleen (Kitty) Carmody of The Roses, Killeen, Mountmellick and formerly of Kilkishen, Co. Clare. Deeply regretted by her brother Michael John (Kilkishen), sisters Maura Fitzpatrick (Ballyfin), Nuala Scamahorn (USA) and the late Eileen Dunphy (USA), sister-in-law Rena, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and all her friends in The Roses.

Rosary at The Roses, Killeen, Mountmellick on Tuesday evening at 8pm. Reposing at The Roses on Wednesday from 12 noon with removal at 5pm to St. Senan’s Church, Kilkishen arriving at 7.30pm for Funeral Prayers Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clonlea Cemetery, Kilkishen.

Richard Dalton - Errill

The death took place on Tuesday, October 3 of Richard (Dick) Dalton of Rossmore, Errill.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Sadly mourned by his brother Johnny and his nephew Albert and his good friend Eileen, good neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at his residence at Rossmore on Thursday from 4 pm with funeral prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday to St. Andrew's Church, Rathdowney for funeral service at 2pm followed by burial in Skeirke graveyard.

Joe McCormack - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, October 2 of Joe (Hesh) McCormack of Borris Court, Portlaoise



Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Joe (Hesh), beloved husband of the late Theresa. And dearly loved dad to P.J , Ann, Mag, Larry, Martin, Carmel, Veronica, Anthony, Mary, and Thomas. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers, Jimmy, Colm, sisters, Mary, Theresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home from 4.30pm on Tuesday with removal at 6.45 pm to SS Peter and Paul’s Church to arrive at 7pm. Requiem Mass at 10am on Wednesday, followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.