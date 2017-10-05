Deaths in Laois - October 5, 2017

Colin Mackay - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Wednesday, October 4 of Colin Mackay of Upper Boley, Abbeyleix.

Well known for his love of music. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Tania and father of Mia,Nat,and Albie-jay, dearest son of Valerie and Hugh, and brother of Andrew.

Reposing at his residence from 6pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday at 2pm to St. Michael and All Angels Church, Abbeyleix for Service at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Matthew McDonald - Ballyroan

The death took place on Wednesday, October 4 of Matthew (Matt) McDonald of Cashel, Ballyroan.

Peacefully. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his brothers Seamie, John, Tom (Todd) Des and sister Marie (Langton), sisters-in-law Betty, Philly & Martina, brother-in-law Jim, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Des and Martina McDonald’s residence on Upper Main Street, Abbeyleix from 12noon on Thursday with recital of the rosary at 5.30pm. Removal on Thursday at 6.15pm to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyroan arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards at St. Fintan's Cemetery, Raheen.

Michael Keeshan - Clough

The death took place on Tuesday, October 3 of Michael Keeshan of Boherard, Clough Village.

Unexpectedly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Kathleen, brothers Timmy and Martin, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath on Wednesday evening from 8pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday evening at 7pm to St. Canice's Church, Clough, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Pauline Carroll - Mountmellick and Rosenallis

The death took place on Tuesday, October 3 of Pauline Carroll (née Mc Evoy) of Killeen, Mountmellick and formerly of Clonaheen, Rosenallis.

In the loving care of the staff of St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick, Pauline (Nursing Staff of St. Brigids Hospital, Shaen, Portlaoise). Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Brigid and sister of the late Richard. Beloved wife of Kevin and dear mother of Patrick and Nicholas. Loving sister of Timmy (Portlaoise), Nicholas (Templeogue, Dublin), Davy (Clonaheen, Rosenallis), Rosaleen Masterson (Swords, Dublin), Mary Jo Connolly (Ballyfin), Brigid Butler (Australia), Anna Mai Cronin (Ballinagh, Cavan) and Patricia Moloney (Mountmellick). Deeply regretted by her husband and family, relatives, neighbours, former work colleagues and friends.



Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Thursday from 7pm, Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Prayers in the Funeral Home on Friday at 1.30pm Removal at 2.45pm to St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick arriving for 3pm Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Rosenallis.

Mary Francis McLaurin - Ballinakill

The death took place on Tuesday, October 3 of Mary Frances McLaurin (née Carroll) of Albury, NSW, Australia, formerly Bride Street, Ballinakill.

At Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre after a courageously brave battle. Surrounded by her loving husband Peter, daughters Sinead and Angela, grandchildren, mother in law Joan, sons in law and sisters in law.

Beloved daughter of the late Patrick Carroll and sister Brenda Bailey nee Carroll. Very sadly missed by her dearest mother Eileen, sisters Lila Carroll, Roscrea, Eileen Dooley Attanagh, Teresa Dunne Ballinakill, nieces, nephews, brothers in law, cousins, extended family, friends and kind neighbours.

Memorial Mass for Mary in St. Brigid's Church, Ballinakill, Co Laois on Saturday evening 7th October at 7pm.

Kathleen Carmody - Mountmellick and Clare

The death took place on Tuesday, Octoer 3 of Kathleen (Kitty) Carmody of The Roses, Killeen, Mountmellick and formerly of Kilkishen, Co. Clare. Deeply regretted by her brother Michael John (Kilkishen), sisters Maura Fitzpatrick (Ballyfin), Nuala Scamahorn (USA) and the late Eileen Dunphy (USA), sister-in-law Rena, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and all her friends in The Roses.

Rosary at The Roses, Killeen, Mountmellick on Tuesday evening at 8pm. Reposing at The Roses on Wednesday from 12 noon with removal at 5pm to St. Senan’s Church, Kilkishen arriving at 7.30pm for Funeral Prayers Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clonlea Cemetery, Kilkishen.

Richard Dalton - Errill

The death took place on Tuesday, October 3 of Richard (Dick) Dalton of Rossmore, Errill.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Sadly mourned by his brother Johnny and his nephew Albert and his good friend Eileen, good neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at his residence at Rossmore on Thursday from 4 pm with funeral prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday to St. Andrew's Church, Rathdowney for funeral service at 2pm followed by burial in Skeirke graveyard.