Deaths in Laois - October 11, 2017

Margaret Corbet - Clonaslee

The death took place on Saturday, October 7 of Margaret (Réid) Corbet (née Foley) of Ballykaneen, Clonaslee.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother to her sons and daughters. She will be sadly missed by her daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her son Pat's residence, Ballykaneen on Saturday evening from 6pm until 10pm and on Sunday morning from 11am. Her remains will leave the house on Sunday evening at 7pm, arriving to St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee at 7. 30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

Colin Mackay - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Wednesday, October 4 of Colin Mackay of Upper Boley, Abbeyleix.

Well known for his love of music. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Tania and father of Mia,Nat,and Albie-jay, dearest son of Valerie and Hugh, and brother of Andrew.

Reposing at his residence from 6pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday at 2pm to St. Michael and All Angels Church, Abbeyleix for Service at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.