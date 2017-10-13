Deaths in Laois - October 13, 2017

Margaret Corbet - Clonaslee

The death took place on Saturday, October 7 of Margaret (Réid) Corbet (née Foley) of Ballykaneen, Clonaslee.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother to her sons and daughters. She will be sadly missed by her daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her son Pat's residence, Ballykaneen on Saturday evening from 6pm until 10pm and on Sunday morning from 11am. Her remains will leave the house on Sunday evening at 7pm, arriving to St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee at 7. 30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.