Deaths in Laois - October 16, 2017

Anne Heffernan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, October 16 of Anne Heffernan (née Lawless) of Clonboyne, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Anne, beloved wife of Jim and dearly loved mother to Elaine, Elizabeth, Ann-Marie, Jimmy, John, Matthew, Mark and Conor. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8pm on Tuesday evening. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise, for 12 noon requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Beth Bennett - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, October 13 of Beth Bennett (née McEvoy) of O'Moores Forest, Mountmellick.



Peacefully, after a short illness. Predesceesed by her loving son Thomas and her brother Martin. Dear mother of Denis, Bridget, P.J, Bernice Wesley, Melissa and Jessie, brothers Joe and Pad. Deeply regretted by her loving family and her best friend Gen, neighbours, relatives and her many friends.

Beth will repose in Bernice and Paddy's home, Manor Road, Mountmellick from 6pm on Saturday evening. Rosary will be recited at 9pm. Funeral arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Sunday in St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.











