Deaths in Laois - October 18, 2017

Mary Wall - Errill

The death took place on Tuesday, October 17 of Mary (May) Wall of Rossmore, Errill, and formerly the Pass Gates, Coolowley.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Pattersons Nursing Home, Roscrea. Mary (May), deeply regretted by her nieces Ann and Elizabeth and her nephew Gerald, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, great-grand-niece, great-grand-nephew, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday evening from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday in Killasmeestia Church at 11am followed by cremation at Newlands Crematorium, Dublin, arriving at 2.30pm.

Martin Byrne - Dublin and Laois

The death took place on Monday, October 16 of Martin Byrne of Balbriggan, Dublin and formerly of Ashbourne, Co. Meath and Kilabban, Maganey.



At Hamilton Park Care Facility, Balbriggan. Predeceased by his daughter Maura, parents, brother John and sister Maura.

Sadly missed by his sons, daughter, brother, sister, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St. Abban’s Church, Killeen to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Anne Heffernan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, October 16 of Anne Heffernan (née Lawless) of Clonboyne, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Anne, beloved wife of Jim and dearly loved mother to Elaine, Elizabeth, Ann-Marie, Jimmy, John, Matthew, Mark and Conor. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8pm on Tuesday evening. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise, for 12 noon requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.