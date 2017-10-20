Deaths in Laois - October 20, 2017

Mary O'Donnell - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Thursday, October 19 of Mary O'Donnell (née Conroy) of Derrin, Borris-in-Ossory.



Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband Martin (Murt). Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving family, son Cathal, daughter Fiona, sister Bridget, daughter-in-law Teresa, son-in-law Craig, grandsons Cillian, Oisin, Cormac and Martin, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, Mountrath this Friday evening from 4pm with rosary in the funeral home at 9pm and on Saturday evening from 3pm with removal at 6.20pm to St. Canice's Church, Borris-in-Ossory arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in Derrinsallagh Cemetery, Borris-in-Ossory.

Elizabeth Dobson - Stradbally

The death took place on Wednesday, October 18 of Elizabeth (Bessie) Dobson (née Haslam) of Ballycarroll, Stradbally.

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, in the care of the staff at Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Deeply regretted by her loving family.

Removal from Droimnin Nursing Home at 6.30pm on Friday to arrive at The Holy Trinity Church, The Rock for 7pm. Funeral Service at 3pm Saturday followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard

Mary Wall - Errill

The death took place on Tuesday, October 17 of Mary (May) Wall of Rossmore, Errill, and formerly the Pass Gates, Coolowley.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Pattersons Nursing Home, Roscrea. Mary (May), deeply regretted by her nieces Ann and Elizabeth and her nephew Gerald, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, great-grand-niece, great-grand-nephew, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday evening from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday in Killasmeestia Church at 11am followed by cremation at Newlands Crematorium, Dublin, arriving at 2.30pm.