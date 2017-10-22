Deaths in Laois - October 22, 2017

Fiona McGlynn - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Friday, October 20 of Fiona McGlynn of Killanure, Ballybrittas.

Daughter of the late Mick and Agnes. Much loved sister of Angela, Tom, Michael and Brian. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Patricia Dempsey - Portarlington and Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, October 20 of Patricia Dempsey (née Dowling) of Garryhinch, Portarlington, and formerly of O'Moore's Forest, Mountmellick.

Peacefully at St Vincent's Hospital Mountmellick. Loving wife of the late Patsy and dear brother of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary and her partner Paddy, son Joe and his wife Tracey, son Aidan,grandchildren, Kealynn, Paddy (Jun) and Brooklyn, sisters Margaret, Bernie, Mary and Dolores, brother John, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Saturday from 5pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Sunday at 11. 30am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12.15pm. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Michael McDonald - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Friday, October 20 of Michael McDonald of Arles, Ballickmoyler.

Peacefully, at Signature Nursing Home, Killerig, Co.Carlow. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen, much loved father of Paddy, Christine and the late Rosemary, adored grandfather of Darragh, Ciaran, Padraig, Michael and Sophie, great-grandfather of Aliyah and cherished brother of Joan, Liam and Steven.

He will be sadly missed by his loving son, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchild, son-in-law Francis, daughter-in-law Colette, brothers, sister, sister-in-law Elizabeth, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, Carlow from 2pm on Saturday with removal at 7pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Arles arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass at 10am on Sunday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.