Deaths in Laois - October 23, 2017

James McGovern - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, October 22 of James (Shay) McGovern of Portlaoise Road, Mountrath



At his residence. Retired Dentist, formerly of Dublin and Saudi Arabia. Deeply mourned by his loving wife, Bernadette, his daughters Siobhain and Tara and their partners Collins and John, by his brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, by Edna and his extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Monday until 4pm. As a mark of Shay's generosity to others, he has gifted his body to Medical Research and a Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday 28th of October at 11am in St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath to celebrate Shay's life.

Anne Elizabeth Byrne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, October 19 of Anne Elizabeth (Betty) Byrne (née Skelly) of

Knightstown, Mountmellick.



Late of Birmingham. At the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Dear mother of the late Daniel. Sadly missed by her husband Danny, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Tuesday from 7.30pm until 9pm. Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Wednesday from 11am with Funeral Service at 12.30pm. Interment afterwards in the New Cemetery Emo.

Fiona McGlynn - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Friday, October 20 of Fiona McGlynn of Killanure, Ballybrittas.

Daughter of the late Mick and Agnes. Much loved sister of Angela, Tom, Michael and Brian. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later