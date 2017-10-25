Deaths in Laois - October 25, 2017

John O'Brien - Kilcavan

The death took place on Tuesday, October 24 of John (Jack) O'Brien of Kilcavan, Geashill.



Died peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Esker Ri Nursing Home, Clara. Sadly missed by his wife Phyl, daughters Maire, Niamh, Emer, Ciara and Sinead, sons Niall and Enda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Clare and Josie (Pittsburgh), relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in his home on Wednesday from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Thursday from 2pm to 5pm with family time thereafter. Removal from his home on Thursday evening at 6.15pm to St Mary's Church Clonaghadoo arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

Rev. Joseph Campion - Errill

The death took place on Saturday, October 21 of Rev. Joseph Joe (José) Campion SAC C.C. of Castlecomer, Kilkenny and formerly of Lisduff, Errill.

Peacefully, in Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his fellow Priests and Brothers of the Pallottine Society, his sister Frances Conroy (Portlaoise), sisters-in-law Statia (Lisduff) and Tess (Levalley), nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, great grand-nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives, retired Bishops and Priests of the Diocese of Ossory & also a wide circle of friends both in Ireland and Argentina and especially in the parishes of Castlecomer and Freshford.

He is pre-deceased by his parents Edward and Margaret Campion (Lisduff), sisters Joan Fitzpatrick (St. Theresa's Nursing Home, Thurles), Mary Raphael (died in childhood) brothers, Miko (Cork), Charlie (Lisduff), Eddie (Walkinstown and Donaghmore), Peter (Drimnagh), Paddy (Levalley), Noel (Clontarf).

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Wednesday from 6pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8pm. Reposing at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer on Thursday from 4pm. Reception Prayers and Rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in the Old Cemetery in Rathdowney.

No flowers please, donations if desired to the Pallottine Fathers for the continuation of Fr. Joe's Missionary Work of 40 years in Argentina.

Eamonn Downey - Wicklow and Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, October 23 of Eamonn Downey of Ballinalea, Ashford and late of Killoughter.

Peacefully at St. Vincent Community Nursing Unit Mountmellick. Dearly beloved husband of the late Joan and loving father of Francis, Caroline, Sylvia and Doris. Fondly remembering his late brother and sister Tom and Betty. Sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Kathleen, grandchildren Ana, Isabella, Layla, Hope, Kate, Keeva, Tom, Lucy, Samuel, Emma, Ruby and Jamie, sisters-in-law Maura, Ann, Brigid and Kathleen, brothers-in-law Tony and Michael, daughter in law Sinead, sons-in-law Gerry, Conor and Mark, extended family and friends.

Eamonn will repose at Sylvia and Conor’s home, Herdshill, Bullford Farm, Kilcoole on Wednesday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Ashford (walking from GAA pitch), arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by interment in Killoughter Cemetery.

Vincent Morton - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, October 23 of Vincent Morton of Kiln Lane, Mountrath.

At the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, predeceased by his wife Joan and grandson Orry (O'Connor), deeply regretted by his loving sons Seamus, Noel and Aiden, daughter Rosanna, sisters Agnes and Nora, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. A special word of thanks to the Matron and Staff of St. Brigid's Hospital Shaen, for their care and dedication shown to Vincent during his stay there.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath from 5pm on Tuesday evening, with removal at 6.30pm to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery Mountrath.

James McGovern - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, October 22 of James (Shay) McGovern of Portlaoise Road, Mountrath



At his residence. Retired Dentist, formerly of Dublin and Saudi Arabia. Deeply mourned by his loving wife, Bernadette, his daughters Siobhain and Tara and their partners Collins and John, by his brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, by Edna and his extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Monday until 4pm. As a mark of Shay's generosity to others, he has gifted his body to Medical Research and a Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday 28th of October at 11am in St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath to celebrate Shay's life.

Anne Elizabeth Byrne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, October 19 of Anne Elizabeth (Betty) Byrne (née Skelly) of

Knightstown, Mountmellick.

Late of Birmingham. At the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Dear mother of the late Daniel. Sadly missed by her husband Danny, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Tuesday from 7.30pm until 9pm. Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Wednesday from 11am with Funeral Service at 12.30pm. Interment afterwards in the New Cemetery Emo.

Fiona McGlynn - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Friday, October 20 of Fiona McGlynn of Killanure, Ballybrittas.

Daughter of the late Mick and Agnes. Much loved sister of Angela, Tom, Michael and Brian. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 2pm with rosary recital on Tuesday evening at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to SS Peter & Paul's Church, Monasterevin for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.