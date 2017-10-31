Deaths in Laois - October 31, 2017

Brendan Hogan - Dublin and Camross

The death took place on Tuesday, October 31 of Brendan Hogan (Snr) of Clonskeagh, Dublin and Camross.

Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family and in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Kathleen and loving father of Kevin, Ray, Brendan and Caitriona. Predeceased by his grandson Kienan, very sadly missed by his family, sister Carmel, brother-in-law Con, daughter-in-law Tracy and Fiona, grandchildren Eoin, Lorcan, Kate, Sinead, Ben and Jack, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Fanagans Funeral Home Dundrum on Wednesday from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday in the Church of St. Thérèse Mt. Merrion at 10am followed by burial at St. Fergal’s Cemetery Camross (arriving approximately 2.30pm.)

John O'Flynn - Galway and Emo

The death took place on Sunday, October 29 of John O'Flynn of Barna, Galway, Emo and formerly of Cashel, Co. Tipperary and Swindon, England.

Beloved husband of Maggie and cherished father of the late Deirdre, will be sadly missed by His wife, sons Sean and Michael, sisters, brothers, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relaties, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Cillín within Barna Church on Tuesday from 6pm removal at 7.30pm to the church. Mass on Wednesday at 11am, with funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Emo to arrive at 3pm approximately.



John Kelly - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, October 30 of John Kelly (Snr) of Market Square, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. John (Snr) beloved husband of Margaret and dearly loved father to John, Ray, Zita, Fergal, Orlaith and Olivia. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother William, sisters Josie and Lucy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 12 noon to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 12.30 noon requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.



Sr. Elizabeth Maher - Rathdowney

The death took place on Monday, October 30 of Sr. Elizabeth Maher of St. Leo's Convent of Mercy, Carlow Town and formerly of Rathdowney.

In her 98th year. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Annie; brothers Mick, Jim and Bill.

Sadly missed by her sister-in-law Judy, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, loving Community, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Convent Chapel from 2pm on Tuesday with prayers at 5.15pm followed by removal to the Cathedral of the Assumption to arrive for 6.15pm Mass. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.



Eileen Fitzpatrick - Ballinakill and Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, October 29 of Eileen Fitzpatrick (née Campion) of Kilcronan, Ballinakill and Mountrath.

At her residence and is predeceased by her husband, James. Deeply regretted by her sons Joe and Seamus, daughter Patricia, brother Patrick, sisters Peg, Judy and Lil, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday with Rosary at 8pm on Monday evening. Removal from her residence on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St, Brigid's Church, Ballinakill for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Ballinakill.

Josie Coss - Castletown

The death took place on Saturday, October 28 of Josie Coss (née Peters) of Main Street, Castletown and Cashel.

Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise in the loving care of her family and the Staff at Portlaoise Hospital. Predeceased by her husband William (Billy) and her grandson Nathan. Deeply regretted and will be saddly missed by her loving family, daughter Bernie, sons Liam and Raymond, brother John, sister Bridget, Mary, Eileen and Teresa, daughter in law Ann, grandchildren Laura, Jamie, Eric, Leeanne and Chloe, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, Mountrath, this Monday evening from 6pm with rosary in the Funeral Home at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown, for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Castletown.

