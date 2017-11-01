Annual bereavement and prison masses to be celebrated in Portlaoise

The annual Portlaoise parish Bereavment Mass will be celebrated in SS Peter & Paul's Church on Monday, Nobember 6 at 7.30pm.

The Mass will remember those who died in the parish during the past year and their families. A family member will be invited to light a candle in their memory. Photos of loved ones who have passed away will accompany names on the Parish Church screen.

The Mass will also remember parishioners who have lost loved ones, parents or siblings, whose funerals were celebrated elsewhere.

If you would like them remembered by name Portlaoise Parish asks that details be given to the Parish Centre by calling in or e-mailing michelle@portlaoiseparish.ie A photograph can also accompany these dearly departed.

Meanwhile the Annual Mass for deceased members of the Prison Service will be celebrated in St Peter & Paul’s Church Portlaoise on Thursday November 16th at 7.30pm.