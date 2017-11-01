Deaths in Laois - November 1, 2017

Marjorie Wolseley - Ballinakill

The death took place on Tuesday, October 31 of Marjorie Wolseley (née Malin) of The Square, Ballinakill, and formerly Sandymount, Dublin.



Formerly Ryan, after a long illness. Predeceased by her son Dick. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Ray Wolseley, daughter Marjorie (Wilson), sons Denis and Karl, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 4pm on Friday with removal at 6.45pm to St. Brigid's Church, Ballinakill arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterward in the Graveyard adjoining St. Michael and All Angels Church, Abbeyleix.

Daniel Byrne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, October 30 of Daniel (Danny) Byrne of Knightstown, Mountmellick.



Late of Birmingham. At Antrim Hospital. Husband of the late Betty. Dear father of John, Daniel (deceased), Elizabeth, Beatrice, Raymond and Rachael. Sadly missed by Olwyn, Brian, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Thursday from 7.30pm to 9pm. Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Friday from 11am with Funeral Service at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in St Brigid's cemetery Rosenallis.

Brendan Hogan - Dublin and Camross

The death took place on Tuesday, October 31 of Brendan Hogan (Snr) of Clonskeagh, Dublin and Camross.

Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family and in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Kathleen and loving father of Kevin, Ray, Brendan and Caitriona. Predeceased by his grandson Kienan, very sadly missed by his family, sister Carmel, brother-in-law Con, daughter-in-law Tracy and Fiona, grandchildren Eoin, Lorcan, Kate, Sinead, Ben and Jack, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Fanagans Funeral Home Dundrum on Wednesday from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday in the Church of St. Thérèse Mt. Merrion at 10am followed by burial at St. Fergal’s Cemetery Camross (arriving approximately 2.30pm.)

John O'Flynn - Galway and Emo

The death took place on Sunday, October 29 of John O'Flynn of Barna, Galway, Emo and formerly of Cashel, Co. Tipperary and Swindon, England.

Beloved husband of Maggie and cherished father of the late Deirdre, will be sadly missed by His wife, sons Sean and Michael, sisters, brothers, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relaties, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Cillín within Barna Church on Tuesday from 6pm removal at 7.30pm to the church. Mass on Wednesday at 11am, with funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Emo to arrive at 3pm approximately.



John Kelly - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, October 30 of John Kelly (Snr) of Market Square, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. John (Snr) beloved husband of Margaret and dearly loved father to John, Ray, Zita, Fergal, Orlaith and Olivia. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother William, sisters Josie and Lucy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 12 noon to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 12.30 noon requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.

Sr. Elizabeth Maher - Rathdowney

The death took place on Monday, October 30 of Sr. Elizabeth Maher of St. Leo's Convent of Mercy, Carlow Town and formerly of Rathdowney.

In her 98th year. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Annie; brothers Mick, Jim and Bill.

Sadly missed by her sister-in-law Judy, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, loving Community, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Convent Chapel from 2pm on Tuesday with prayers at 5.15pm followed by removal to the Cathedral of the Assumption to arrive for 6.15pm Mass. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

