Deaths in Laois - November 2, 2017

William Dunphy - Castletown

The death took place on Wednesday, November 1 of William (Billy) Dunphy of Churchfield, Castletown.

Peacefully, at Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally, in his 90th year. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving sister, Colette, brother Sean, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his brother Sean's residence, Gash, Castletown this Friday November from 2pm with rosary in the house at 8.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in St. Fergal's Cemetery, Camross.

May Byrne - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, November 1 of of May Byrne (née Bergin) of Newtownpark House Nursing Home, Blackrock, Dublin and late of Kilashee Naas, Portarlington and Athy.

Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne with great dignity. Loving wife of the late Des. Beloved mother of Peter and Myles. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Aisling and Melissa, her grandchildren Rachel, Kelsey, Ciara and Andrew, her sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Special and heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Newtownpark House who showed great care, compassion and kindness throughout May's stay.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am in St John's The Baptist Church Blackrock, Dublin. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's cemetery Portarlington arriving at 3.45pm.

Jack Delaney - Crettyard

The death took place on Wednesday, November 1 of Jack Delaney of Hollypark, Crettyard.



Pre-deceased by his wife Nancy. Sadly missed by his daughters Christine, Margaret, Ann-Marie, Breeda and Claire, sons Bill and John-Joe, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister Ann, brother Joe, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8pm. Arriving at St. Abban's Church, Doonane for Requiem Mass at 2pm on Friday afternoon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Marjorie Wolseley - Ballinakill

The death took place on Tuesday, October 31 of Marjorie Wolseley (née Malin) of The Square, Ballinakill, and formerly Sandymount, Dublin.

Formerly Ryan, after a long illness. Predeceased by her son Dick. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Ray Wolseley, daughter Marjorie (Wilson), sons Denis and Karl, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 4pm on Friday with removal at 6.45pm to St. Brigid's Church, Ballinakill arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterward in the Graveyard adjoining St. Michael and All Angels Church, Abbeyleix.

Daniel Byrne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, October 30 of Daniel (Danny) Byrne of Knightstown, Mountmellick.

Late of Birmingham. At Antrim Hospital. Husband of the late Betty. Dear father of John, Daniel (deceased), Elizabeth, Beatrice, Raymond and Rachael. Sadly missed by Olwyn, Brian, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Thursday from 7.30pm to 9pm. Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Friday from 11am with Funeral Service at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in St Brigid's cemetery Rosenallis.

Brendan Hogan - Dublin and Camross

The death took place on Tuesday, October 31 of Brendan Hogan (Snr) of Clonskeagh, Dublin and Camross.

Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family and in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Kathleen and loving father of Kevin, Ray, Brendan and Caitriona. Predeceased by his grandson Kienan, very sadly missed by his family, sister Carmel, brother-in-law Con, daughter-in-law Tracy and Fiona, grandchildren Eoin, Lorcan, Kate, Sinead, Ben and Jack, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Fanagans Funeral Home Dundrum on Wednesday from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday in the Church of St. Thérèse Mt. Merrion at 10am followed by burial at St. Fergal’s Cemetery Camross (arriving approximately 2.30pm.)

John O'Flynn - Galway and Emo

The death took place on Sunday, October 29 of John O'Flynn of Barna, Galway, Emo and formerly of Cashel, Co. Tipperary and Swindon, England.

Beloved husband of Maggie and cherished father of the late Deirdre, will be sadly missed by His wife, sons Sean and Michael, sisters, brothers, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relaties, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Cillín within Barna Church on Tuesday from 6pm removal at 7.30pm to the church. Mass on Wednesday at 11am, with funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Emo to arrive at 3pm approximately.



John Kelly - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, October 30 of John Kelly (Snr) of Market Square, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. John (Snr) beloved husband of Margaret and dearly loved father to John, Ray, Zita, Fergal, Orlaith and Olivia. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother William, sisters Josie and Lucy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 12 noon to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 12.30 noon requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.