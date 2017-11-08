Deaths in Laois - November 8, 2017

Laurence Mooney - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, November 3 of Laurence Mooney of Sue Ryder Home, Portlaoise, and formerly Dublin.

Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving family.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Wednesday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to SS Peter and Paul's Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Cremation will take place afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Fintan Parkinson - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, October 24 of Fintan Parkinson of Kent, England, and late of Cromogue, Mountrath. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Peggy, sons Fintan and Martin, sisters Mary, Nora, Ellen, and Kathleen, brother Ned, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath, on Thursday evening from 7pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Fintan's Church Raheen, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Cromogue Cemetery.

Yvonne Thompson - Errill

The death took place on Monday, November 6 of Yvonne Thompson (née Bennett) of Borohan, Errill.

Peacefully, at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Yvonne, predeceased by her husband Richard (Dixie), deeply regretted by her family, Heather, Edward, Rhona, Richard and Robert, sons-in-law John and Will, daughters-in-law Olive, Joan and Angela, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sister Vera, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence at Borohan from 3pm this Tuesday evening. Funeral Service on Thursday in Rathsaran Church at 1.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

Ann Moloney - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, November 5 of Ann (Nancy) Moloney of Irishtown, Mountmellick and previously of The Gaelic Bar, Mountmellick.

Beloved wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her family John, Michael, Maura and Helen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Moloneys Funeral Home on Monday from 4pm until removal at 7.50pm to St. Josephs Church arriving for 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial after in St. Josephs Cemetery.

Maura Brophy - Rosenallis

The death took place on Saturday, November 4 of Maura Brophy of Mellick, Rosenallis.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at St Vincent's Hospital Mountmellick. Pre deceased by her parents and her brothers Martin, Liam and Jim and her sisters Eileen and Margaret. Sadly missed by all her nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in her home on Monday from 2pm with removal to St Brigid's Church, Rosenallis arriving for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery.



