Deaths in Laois - November 9, 2017

Laurence Mooney - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, November 3 of Laurence Mooney of Sue Ryder Home, Portlaoise, and formerly Dublin.

Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving family.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Wednesday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to SS Peter and Paul's Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Cremation will take place afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Fintan Parkinson - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, October 24 of Fintan Parkinson of Kent, England, and late of Cromogue, Mountrath. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Peggy, sons Fintan and Martin, sisters Mary, Nora, Ellen, and Kathleen, brother Ned, extended family, relatives and friends.



Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath, on Thursday evening from 7pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Fintan's Church Raheen, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Cromogue Cemetery.

Yvonne Thompson - Errill

The death took place on Monday, November 6 of Yvonne Thompson (née Bennett) of Borohan, Errill.

Peacefully, at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Yvonne, predeceased by her husband Richard (Dixie), deeply regretted by her family, Heather, Edward, Rhona, Richard and Robert, sons-in-law John and Will, daughters-in-law Olive, Joan and Angela, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sister Vera, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence at Borohan from 3pm this Tuesday evening. Funeral Service on Thursday in Rathsaran Church at 1.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.