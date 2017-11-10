Deaths in Laois - November 10, 2017

John McStay - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, November 10 of John McStay of Mountain View, Portlaoise.



Predeceased by his daughter Anne Marie. Beloved husband of Christine and much loved father of Damien, Bearnard and Emma. Deeply regretted by his loving family; mother (Mary Anne), son-in-law. grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Saturday from 12 noon with rosary recital on Saturday evening at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday in SS Peter & Paul's Church at 12. 30pm. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

Matt Phelan - Mountrath and Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, November 10 of Matt Phelan of Derrycanton, Mountrath, and late of Derrykearn, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his family, sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie, daughter Joan, sons John and Joe, daughter-in-law Claire, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Saturday evening from 3pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Sunday morning to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown, for Funeral Mass at 10.30am, followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Elizabeth Scully - Camross

The death took place on Thursday, November 9 of Elizabeth (Lizzie) Scully (née Lalor) of Garronbawn, Camross.



Peacefully,at her home, surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her husband Billy. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons Fintan, Eamonn and Nicholas, daughters Catherine (Lally) and Mary (Murray), brothers Fintan and Michael Lalor. daughter-in-law Nora, son-in-law Joe Murray, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday, with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday evening at 7pm, to St. Fergal's Church, Camross, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.











