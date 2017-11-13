Deaths in Laois - November 13, 2017

Eddy Kelley - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, November 11 of Eddy Kelley of Irishtown, Mountmellick, Laois.

Formerly of Crosby, Liverpool, England, Eddy died peacefully in the loving care of the staff in St Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Trish (nee Lawlor), his sister Christine (Sinclair) in Liverpool, brother Geoff, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Remains reposed in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmelick, on Sunday from 5pm with Recital of The Rosary at 7pm. Prayers in the Funeral Home on Monday 11.15am. Removal at 11.50am to St. Joseph's Church for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's. No Mass cards please. Donations if desired to St Vincent's Hospital Mountmellick. Donation box will be in place in The Funeral Home and in St. Joseph's Church. Family flowers only, please.

John Redmond - Dublin / Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday November 11 of John Redmond, 102 Castletimon Road, Coolock, Dublin / Stradbally, Laois.



John passed away peacefully at Beaumont Hospital Dublin, surrounded by his family. John will be deeply regretted by his sons and daughters, Breda Farrell (New Jersey), Betty Redmond (Stradbally), Mary Lawlor (Stradbally), Dora Moore (Stradbally), John Redmond (Portlaoise), Liam Redmond (Portlaoise), Margaret Redmond (Navan), Elaine Redmond (Dublin). Predeceased by his wife Ellen Redmond, (nee Dillon) formerly Charter Road, Stradbally, Co. Laois, his brother Patrick Redmond, his mother Bridget Redmond, Aunt Molly Tracey and grandson Finn. Sadly missed by his brother Matt Redmond, cousins Doris Tracey and Mary Shields, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Remains reposed at his son-in-law Willie and his daughter Dora Moore's residence, Charter Road, from 12 noon on Sunday, 12th November, until removal at 9.30am on Monday morning to arrive at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Stradbally, for 10 am Requeim Mass. Cremation to follow afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Recital of the Rosary on Sunday evening at 8pm.

May they rest in peace.