Deaths in Laois - December 22, 2017

Joe Ryan - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Friday, December 22 of Joe Ryan of Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory.



Peacefully in the loving care of the matron and staff of Villa Marie Nursing Home, Roscrea. Deeply regretted by his wife Anne, sons Brendan, Raymond and Ronan, sister Annette Barrett, brother John (USA), daughters-in-law Sam and Sarah, grandchildren Jack, Amie, Nicola, Niamh, Joey, Lily, Eva, James, Tommy and Kate, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Saturday evening from 5pm with prayers at 8pm. Private removal on Sunday morning at 11.30am arriving in Ballaghmore for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Philomena Birney - Mountrath

The death took place on Thursday, December 21 of Philomena Birney of Rushall, Mountrath.

Peacefully at her residence. Deeply regretted by her partner Jim, children David, Stephany, Casha and Lousie, brothers Joe, Paddy, John and Jimmy, sisters Cathrine and Lily, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neices, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, Mountrath this Saturday evening from 4pm with rosary in the Funeral Home at 9pm. Removal on Sunday morning at 10.15am to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown for Funeral Mass at 10.30am with burial immediately afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Mary Farrell - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Thursday, December 21 of Mary Farrell of Ballickmoyler, and formerly of Linkardstown, Carlow.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at home. She will be sadly missed by her loving partner Peter and his family, her sons Joe, Eamon (Gully) and Brian, grandchildren Sean, Ryan, Jools and Chais, her godchild Shannen, brothers Andy, John, Jim, Ned and Pat, sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow from 12 noon on Friday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.30am to St. Joseph’s Church, Tinryland, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Phyllis Lalor - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, December 20 of Phyllis Lalor (née Healy) of 59 Hawthorn Drive, Portlaoise.



Beloved wife of the late Dave and much loved mother of Gerard, Peter, Daithí, Marie (Rowe) and Olive (Marum). Deeply regretted by her loving family. sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 5pm with rosary recital at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in SS Peter & Paul's Church. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

Eileen Nolan - Portarlington and Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, December 20 of Eileen Nolan (née McDonald) of Congress Tce, Portarlington and formerly Wolfe Tone Street Mountmellick.

Peacefully at her residence. Loving wife of the late Des. Deeply regretted by her loving family Caroline, Oonagh, Niall and Lorraine, sisters Alice and Ann, sons-in-law Joe, Michael and Gerry, daughter-in-law Fiona, grandchildren Siobhan, Kalie, Saoisse, Orlaith, Colm, Gerry and Molly B, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence. Rosary on Friday at 9pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.20am arriving St Michael's church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's cemetery Portarlington.

Kitty Brennan - Killeshin

The death took place on Tuesday, December 19 of Kitty Brennan (née Bambrick) of Coolnariska, Killeshin and formerly of The Ridge, Old Leighlin.

Passed away peacefully after a short illness, bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her sister Lily Tunstead. Beloved wife of Liam and much loved mother of Liam, Michéal, Annette, Anthony, Marie, Colette, Paschal and Cathal. She will be sorely missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 23 grandchildren and her great grandson, her sisters, Nellie Shore, Old Leighlin and Mary Healy, Cruttenclough, her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her home from 6pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 9pm, and on Thursday from 12 noon with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm in the Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.