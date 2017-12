Joe Ryan - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Friday, December 22 of Joe Ryan of Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory.

Peacefully in the loving care of the matron and staff of Villa Marie Nursing Home, Roscrea. Deeply regretted by his wife Anne, sons Brendan, Raymond and Ronan, sister Annette Barrett, brother John (USA), daughters-in-law Sam and Sarah, grandchildren Jack, Amie, Nicola, Niamh, Joey, Lily, Eva, James, Tommy and Kate, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Saturday evening from 5pm with prayers at 8pm. Private removal on Sunday morning at 11.30am arriving in Ballaghmore for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Philomena Birney - Mountrath

The death took place on Thursday, December 21 of Philomena Birney of Rushall, Mountrath.

Peacefully at her residence. Deeply regretted by her partner Jim, children David, Stephany, Casha and Lousie, brothers Joe, Paddy, John and Jimmy, sisters Cathrine and Lily, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neices, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, Mountrath this Saturday evening from 4pm with rosary in the Funeral Home at 9pm. Removal on Sunday morning at 10.15am to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown for Funeral Mass at 10.30am with burial immediately afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Mary Farrell - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Thursday, December 21 of Mary Farrell of Ballickmoyler, and formerly of Linkardstown, Carlow.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at home. She will be sadly missed by her loving partner Peter and his family, her sons Joe, Eamon (Gully) and Brian, grandchildren Sean, Ryan, Jools and Chais, her godchild Shannen, brothers Andy, John, Jim, Ned and Pat, sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow from 12 noon on Friday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.30am to St. Joseph’s Church, Tinryland, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Phyllis Lalor - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, December 20 of Phyllis Lalor (née Healy) of 59 Hawthorn Drive, Portlaoise.

Beloved wife of the late Dave and much loved mother of Gerard, Peter, Daithí, Marie (Rowe) and Olive (Marum). Deeply regretted by her loving family. sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 5pm with rosary recital at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in SS Peter & Paul's Church. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery.