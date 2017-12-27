Deaths in Laois - December 27, 2017

Michael McRedmond - Clonaslee

The death took place on Tuesday, December 26 of Michael (Mick) McRedmond of Brocca, Clonaslee.



Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore.

Predeceased by his parents Jim and Elizabeth and brothers Francis and Kevin. He will be very sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, Mary, Betty, Bridie, Kathleen and Carmel, brothers, Seamus, Martin, Liam and Gerry, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

​Reposing at the residence of his sister Bridie and Sean Conroy, Ballyfarrell, Clonaslee, from 6pm on Wednesday evening with Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Manman's Church Clonaslee, with burial afterwards in St Manman's Cemetery Clonaslee.

Br Cornelius Carey - Castletown

The death took place on Tuesday, December 26 of Br. Cornelius,C.F.C (Eric Patrick) Carey of Miguel House, Castletown and formerly of Limerick City.

Peacefully, at Miguel House in his 101st year. Predeceased by his brothers Con and Jim and sisters Maureen and Kitty. A much-loved uncle and sadly missed by his nephews and grand-nephews, nieces and grand-nieces, his confreres in The Christian Brothers and the community and staff of Miguel House.

Reposing in Miguel House this Wednesday. Funeral Mass this Thursday at 10am in the Monastery Chapel, Castletown followed by burial in The Christian Brothers Cemetery in Marino (M.I.E.), Dublin, arriving at 12.30pm approximately.





Br Patrick Hennessy - Castletown

The death took place on Tuesday, December 26 of Br Patrick Hennessy of De La Salle Brothers, Miguel House, Castletown and formerly of Whitefield, Loughmore, Templemore, Co.Tipperary.

Peacefully in Miguel House. Predeceased by his brothers James, John and Thomas, sisters Mary, Kathleen and Patricia. Deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, his confreres in the Christian Brothers and by the community and staff of Miguel House.

Reposing in Miguel House on Thursday from 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday in The Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Loughmore at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Teresa Brophy - Durrow and Kildare

The death took place on Monday, December 25 of Teresa (Tess) Brophy (née Flynn) of Durrow and Celbridge.



Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother of Anne, Sheila, Mary and Teresa. Sadly missed by her daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister in law, sons in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow from 10am on Wednesday morning. Funeral prayers at 1.30pm on Wednesday followed by removal to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Gerard Phelan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Monday, December 25 of Gerard Phelan of Kingsriver Community, Ennisag, Stoneyford, Co. Kilkenny and formerly Daly Terrace, Rathdowney.

Peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his brothers Tom, Pat and John-Joe and his sister Theresa, sisters in law Jet, Catherine and Valerie, nephews, nieces, relatives and all his friends at Kingsriver.

Reposing at Kingsriver Community on Wednesday with prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Rathdowney for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney.

Sadie Winterbotham - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Sunday, December 24 of Sadie (Sarah) Winterbotham (née Martyn) of Bunclody, Wexford and formerly Abbeyleix, Avoca, Gorey, Bunclody and late of Valentia House Nursing Home, Camolin, Co. Wexford.

In her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late John Winterbotham, much loved mother of Clifford, Betty (Deacon) and Sandra (Holt), daughter-in-law Carol, sons-in-law Ronnie and Richard, cherished grandchildren Andrew, Carolyn and Stephanie, sisters Georgina and Alice and sister-in-law Angela. Fondly remembered by all the family circle as well as her many friends.

Reposing at Valentia House Nursing Home, Camolin, Co. Wexford from 5pm to 8pm on Tuesday. Funeral Service in Holy Trinity Church, Castlemacadam, Avoca, Co. Wicklow on Wednesday at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Helen Kelly - Durrow

The death took place on Sunday, December 24 of Helen Kelly (née O'Brien) of St. Fintans Terrace, Durrow.



Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.





