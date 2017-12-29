Deaths in Laois - December 29, 2017

Stella Beegan - Dublin and Mountrath

The death took place on Wednesday, December 27 of Stella Beegan (née Kelly) of Santry, Dublin and formerly of Mountrath.

Peacefully, at the Mater Hospital, beloved wife of the late Frank and dear mother of Clive, Trevor, Audrey, Shirley, Lorna and Peter. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Lorna, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Saturday morning from Lanigan’s Funeral Home, 21 Beaumont Road to St. Pappan’s Church of Ireland, Santry for a Funeral Service at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Michael Leech - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, December 26 of Michael Leech of Ridge Rd, Portlaoise, and formerly of Kellystown, Wolfhill.

Peacefully at home in the loving presence of his broken-hearted daughters. Beloved husband of the late Maggie and devoted father to Anne (Peters), Elizabeth (Long), Colette (Ging), Geraldine (Evans) and Michelle (Cass), loving grandfather to David, Stephen, Tom, Daniel, Matthew, Emily, Harry, Keelin, Elliott and Vivienne. Very sadly missed by his family, sons-in-law, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 5pm on Wednesday, with rosary at 8pm, and from 2pm on Thursday. Removal on Thursday evening to St. Mary’s Church, Wolfhill, for arrival at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Ballyadams.

Helen Kelly - Durrow

The death took place on Sunday, December 24 of Helen Kelly (née O'Brien) of St. Fintans Terrace, Durrow.

Suddenly at her residence. Deeply regretted by her husband Joe, daughter Alice, parents Stephen and Moira, brother, sisters, uncles, aunts, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her son Christopher, brother Eugene and sister Patricia.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow from 11 am on Thursday morning and Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Friday in The Holy Trinity Church, Durrow. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael McRedmond - Clonaslee

The death took place on Tuesday, December 26 of Michael (Mick) McRedmond of Brocca, Clonaslee.

Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore.

Predeceased by his parents Jim and Elizabeth and brothers Francis and Kevin. He will be very sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, Mary, Betty, Bridie, Kathleen and Carmel, brothers, Seamus, Martin, Liam and Gerry, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

​Reposing at the residence of his sister Bridie and Sean Conroy, Ballyfarrell, Clonaslee, from 6pm on Wednesday evening with Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Manman's Church Clonaslee, with burial afterwards in St Manman's Cemetery Clonaslee.

Br Cornelius Carey - Castletown

The death took place on Tuesday, December 26 of Br. Cornelius,C.F.C (Eric Patrick) Carey of Miguel House, Castletown and formerly of Limerick City.

Peacefully, at Miguel House in his 101st year. Predeceased by his brothers Con and Jim and sisters Maureen and Kitty. A much-loved uncle and sadly missed by his nephews and grand-nephews, nieces and grand-nieces, his confreres in The Christian Brothers and the community and staff of Miguel House.

Reposing in Miguel House this Wednesday. Funeral Mass this Thursday at 10am in the Monastery Chapel, Castletown followed by burial in The Christian Brothers Cemetery in Marino (M.I.E.), Dublin, arriving at 12.30pm approximately.

Br Patrick Hennessy - Castletown

The death took place on Tuesday, December 26 of Br Patrick Hennessy of De La Salle Brothers, Miguel House, Castletown and formerly of Whitefield, Loughmore, Templemore, Co.Tipperary.

Peacefully in Miguel House. Predeceased by his brothers James, John and Thomas, sisters Mary, Kathleen and Patricia. Deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, his confreres in the Christian Brothers and by the community and staff of Miguel House.

Reposing in Miguel House on Thursday from 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday in The Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Loughmore at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

