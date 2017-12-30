Deaths in Laois - December 30, 2017

Fintan Connor - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, December 29 of Fintan Connor of Kilcooney, Geashill and formerly of Clonenagh, Mountrath.

Peacefully at home in the loving care of his wife Kathleen (née Bennett). Loving brother of the late John and Steven. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, brothers Denis, Michael and Br Charlie, sisters Brigid and Sr Mary, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 6pm with Rosary on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm. Removal on Monday at 10:30am arriving St Mary's Church, Raheen, Geashill for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath arriving at 1:15pm.

Liam Doyle - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Friday, December 29 of Liam Doyle of Coolrain, Ballickmoyler, Carlow.

Passed away peacefully at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow. Much loved brother of Pat and Mary.

He will be sadly missed by his loving brother, sister, brother-in-law Martin Mannion, sister-in-law Imelda Doyle, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, Carlow on Saturday from 1pm with Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Sunday at 9.45am to the Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.15am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Mulhall - Emo

The death took place on Thursday, December 28 of Mary Mulhall (née Booth) of New Inn, Emo.

Died peacefully at The Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband Edward. Deeply regretted by her daughter Kathleen and her son Eddie, son-in-law Willie and daughter-in-law Kathleen, grandchildren Fionan, Sinead, Billy, Karen, Cynthia, Melissa and James, great-grandchildren Holly, Hazel, Clodagh, Isabella, Aoibhinn, Oliver and Kaylan, nieces, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in The Chapel of Rest at The Regional Hospital, Portlaoise from 8pm on Friday evening. Recital of The Rosary at 8.15pm. Reposing on Saturday in The Chapel of Repose from 5pm. Removal at 6.20pm to St. Paul's Church, Emo arriving at 7.20pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 2pm. Burial after in The New Cemetery.

Stella Beegan - Dublin and Mountrath

The death took place on Wednesday, December 27 of Stella Beegan (née Kelly) of Santry, Dublin and formerly of Mountrath.

Peacefully, at the Mater Hospital, beloved wife of the late Frank and dear mother of Clive, Trevor, Audrey, Shirley, Lorna and Peter. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Lorna, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Saturday morning from Lanigan’s Funeral Home, 21 Beaumont Road to St. Pappan’s Church of Ireland, Santry for a Funeral Service at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Michael Leech - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, December 26 of Michael Leech of Ridge Rd, Portlaoise, and formerly of Kellystown, Wolfhill.

Peacefully at home in the loving presence of his broken-hearted daughters. Beloved husband of the late Maggie and devoted father to Anne (Peters), Elizabeth (Long), Colette (Ging), Geraldine (Evans) and Michelle (Cass), loving grandfather to David, Stephen, Tom, Daniel, Matthew, Emily, Harry, Keelin, Elliott and Vivienne. Very sadly missed by his family, sons-in-law, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 5pm on Wednesday, with rosary at 8pm, and from 2pm on Thursday. Removal on Thursday evening to St. Mary’s Church, Wolfhill, for arrival at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Ballyadams.