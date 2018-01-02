Deaths in Laois - January 2, 2018

Martin Dunne - Trumera

The death took place on Sunday, December 31 of Martin Dunne of Trumera, Mountrath.

At the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his wife Sarah, son James, daughter Martina, son-in-law Rav, James's partner Fiona, grandson Cian, brother Seamus, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 4pm, with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Alex Luttrell - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Sunday, December 31 of Alex Luttrell of Courtwood, Ballybrittas.



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Vincent's Hospital Mountmellick. Loving son of the late John and Katie. Deeply regretted by his loving cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Tuesday from 4pm with Removal at 6.20pm arriving Church of the Sacred Heart Rath at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Moyanna Cemetery.

Kathleen Keegan - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, December 30 of Kathleen Keegan (née Whelan) of Lough, Portarlington.



Peacefully at home. Dear granny of the late baby Ciara and loving mother of her two little angels. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe, daughters Catherine, Mary and Elizabeth, sister Phyllis grandchildren Sandra, Edel, Daragh, Anna,Eoin and Cian,sons-in-law John and Oscar , nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 11.15am arriving St Paul's Church Emo for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery Emo.

John O'Toole - Clonaslee

The death took place on Thursday, December 28 of John O'Toole of Castlecuffe, Clonaslee and formerly of Cahermaculick, Shrule, Co. Mayo and Reading, England. Suddenly at his residence.

Dearly loved husband of Laurine. Loving father of Chris, Peter, Marie and Linda. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, brothers Jim, Anthony and Oliver, sister Mary, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

​Reposing at his residence at Castlecuffe from 4pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Manman's Church Clonaslee, followed by burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery Clonaslee.

Margaret Gleeson - Emo and Ballybrittas

The death took place on Saturday, December 30 of Margaret Gleeson (née McGrath) of Morette, Emo and formerly Closeland, Ballybrittas.

Loving wife of the late Michael and dear mother of the late Jackie. Deeply regretted by her loving family Audrey, Denis, Michael, Georgina, Stephanie and Thomas, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday at 11:15am arriving St John's Church, Killenard for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Emo.